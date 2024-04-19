Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,104 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,797 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 250,854 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 202.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

