Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,819 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Teladoc Health worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $13.18 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $30.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

