Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 19,173 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,173 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

