Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 340 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

