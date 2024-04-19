Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $2.58 Million Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 305,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Replimune Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,596,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,420,000 after buying an additional 242,220 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 12.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

