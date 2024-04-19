Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $2.72 Million Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Arvinas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.94. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arvinas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

