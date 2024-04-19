Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,788 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Fluence Energy by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Fluence Energy by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $15.58 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Fluence Energy Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

