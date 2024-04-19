Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,037 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Li Auto by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,737,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after purchasing an additional 796,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Li Auto by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,796,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 92,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Li Auto

Li Auto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.