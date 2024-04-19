Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $63,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $54.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

