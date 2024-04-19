Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Workiva by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of WK opened at $77.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.13. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.63 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile



Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

