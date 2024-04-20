22,600 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,059,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,768,643,000 after acquiring an additional 534,690 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $866,650,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,165,000 after acquiring an additional 121,919 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $95.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.