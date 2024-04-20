405 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,832,000 after buying an additional 1,645,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,448,000 after buying an additional 660,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,330,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,697,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Regency Centers stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

