648 Shares in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,140,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,202,000.

NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $112.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $457.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $82.29 and a 52 week high of $117.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.77.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

