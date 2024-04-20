Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $762.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $844.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $262.25 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

