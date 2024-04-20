Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stake Reduced by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,095 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Melius cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

