Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALSN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Shares of ALSN opened at $78.38 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

