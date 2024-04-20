Alpha Financial Partners LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 10.0 %

NVDA opened at $762.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.25 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $844.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.