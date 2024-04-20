Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 182 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.4% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $762.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.25 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $844.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

