Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $762.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $844.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $262.25 and a 52-week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. CICC Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

