Capital Analysts LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

NJAN stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a market cap of $251.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

