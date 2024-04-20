Capital Analysts LLC Buys 1,655 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,371 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,869 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,572 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,712,000.

PGX stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

