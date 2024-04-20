Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,367,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $31,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 278.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,770,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,188,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,565,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,120,000 after purchasing an additional 920,165 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.95.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

