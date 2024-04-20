Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.24 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 13.17 and a 52-week high of 16.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is 14.73.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

