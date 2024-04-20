Capital Analysts LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in General Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $148.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.32 and its 200-day moving average is $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Electric has a 52 week low of $76.87 and a 52 week high of $158.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is 13.38%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

