Capital Analysts LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,606 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 138,500.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 270.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS SHYD opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.