Capital Analysts LLC Has $50,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $136.83 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

