Capital Analysts LLC Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.7 %

AMH opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Further Reading

