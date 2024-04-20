Capital Analysts LLC Invests $32,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 710.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCW opened at $19.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0792 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.