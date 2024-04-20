Capital Analysts LLC Invests $32,000 in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,595 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after buying an additional 316,548 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,296,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 278,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $46.01 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

