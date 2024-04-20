Capital Analysts LLC Invests $52,000 in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBCG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $416,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $254,000.

Shares of FBCG opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $523.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

