Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 79,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 55,994 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

