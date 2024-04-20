Capital Analysts LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $101.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average is $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.