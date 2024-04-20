Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBUY. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,581.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 483,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 454,343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 221.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 81,583 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 124.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IBUY opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.69.

About Amplify Online Retail ETF

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

