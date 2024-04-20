Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 413 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 938.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 436,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 79,073 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 215,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 34.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after acquiring an additional 88,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $84.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.82. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

