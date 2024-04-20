Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 442 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) by 184.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 236.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000.

PSL opened at $92.33 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $98.16. The company has a market cap of $82.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

