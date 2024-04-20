Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 533 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,401,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,397,000 after purchasing an additional 220,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 736,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 62,371 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period.

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25.

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

