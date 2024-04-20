Capital Analysts LLC Sells 198 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,317,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,710,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,682,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,368,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $71.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $782.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $69.93 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

