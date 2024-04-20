Capital Analysts LLC Sells 330 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in International Paper by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $310,438. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IP opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

