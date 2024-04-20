Capital Analysts LLC Sells 559 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

