Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 4,203 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.56.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.74 and a 200 day moving average of $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

In related news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

