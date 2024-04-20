Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,088,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,688,000 after purchasing an additional 69,149 shares during the period.

GTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.85.

Shares of GTLS opened at $148.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.06 and its 200-day moving average is $136.72. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

