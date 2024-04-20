Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Chesapeake Energy worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $91.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.58.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

