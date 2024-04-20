Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 49 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 10.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $762.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $844.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.23. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.25 and a one year high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

