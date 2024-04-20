Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,281 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $60,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 106,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.5 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.