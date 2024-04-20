Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stake Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 925.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 47,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,215 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $381,202.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Down 0.4 %

Crocs stock opened at $120.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.07.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

