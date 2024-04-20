DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 132.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $195.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $225.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Loop Capital lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.64.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

