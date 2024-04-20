Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $473.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $460.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.11. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $508.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.90.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

