Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 5,612.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,056 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dream Finders Homes worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 192.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,803 shares in the company, valued at $609,837.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 27,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $849,344.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,407 shares in the company, valued at $51,323,180.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,837.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,379 shares of company stock worth $9,493,042. 74.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of DFH opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.99. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.