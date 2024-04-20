Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 5,068 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,375 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 278.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,178,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017,867 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $9,695,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 153.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,129,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7,883.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,147,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,474 shares during the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MFG opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.42. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.