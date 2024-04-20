Flputnam Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.76. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.43.

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $99.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 12.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

